The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Squandering in the Heat

Byline photo of Caroline Kraft
Caroline Kraft, Visuals Editor-in-ChiefSeptember 30, 2024
5D9A1949
Caroline Kraft
Junior Emma Lange raises her golf club to visualize the path of her golf ball. By doing this Lange planned out her strategy to hit her ball to make it reach the pin of the first hole during the match against Francis Howell North on Sept. 19.

During the long and humid afternoon of Sept. 19, the varsity girls golf team took on Francis Howell North at the Links of Dardenne. After 9 holes, the Francis Howell Central Spartans fell short of the Francis Howell North Knights in the scorching heat with a final score of 217 – 199. Despite the intensity and multiple hardships throughout the match, the girls refused to allow it to affect them until the end. Junior Emma Lange reflects on that afternoon and the team’s work together despite drawbacks. 

“Staying positive through difficult matches, which happens very often, is so important because it helps motivate me and my team to keep going despite the situation,” Lange said. “Having a little fun on the course and always being in an uplifting mood helps my team stay positive and not get too frustrated”

While the Spartans have had a difficult season, they’ve refused to give up against their adversaries and instead held each other up throughout long matches. The community built between the girls has helped them all push to become better together. They hope for more positive plays during the District 2 Tournament on Oct. 10. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Ms. Ashley Runge discusses the organization of the watercolor painting with a student. The project was intended to teach students about the meaning of negative space and when to use it.
Positive Painting with Negative Space
Goalkeeper, freshman Jack Morris lunges to intercept a shot by the player from Marquette. Morris’ teammate, junior Ethan Southard rushed behind and protected the goal.
Driven but Defeated
Head coach Don Lober firmly holds Will Bradley's jersey. Bradley had received an incomplete pass, not being able to catch the ball and secure the pass, Bradley felt he had disappointed the team.
A Stinging Loss to SLUH
More in Showcase
After catching the ball during the Francis Howell North game on Sept. 10, senior Cooper Kambak looks to decide where to throw the ball to help best benefit them. Goalies use their players in order to better place the ball when they get it back in their possession.
A Triumph in Overtime
Freshmen Claire Kruczyk and freshman Belia Hutchison prepare to jump up and block the ball from the opposing team. Working together, they blocked the ball from entering their side of the court.
Attacks Gone Astray
As the other team is about to serve, sophomore Isabel Black is ready to volley the ball right back. A volley is a strike of the ball made before it touches the ground.
Swinging Into Success
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal