Squandering in the Heat

Gallery • 12 Photos Caroline Kraft Junior Emma Lange raises her golf club to visualize the path of her golf ball. By doing this Lange planned out her strategy to hit her ball to make it reach the pin of the first hole during the match against Francis Howell North on Sept. 19.

During the long and humid afternoon of Sept. 19, the varsity girls golf team took on Francis Howell North at the Links of Dardenne. After 9 holes, the Francis Howell Central Spartans fell short of the Francis Howell North Knights in the scorching heat with a final score of 217 – 199. Despite the intensity and multiple hardships throughout the match, the girls refused to allow it to affect them until the end. Junior Emma Lange reflects on that afternoon and the team’s work together despite drawbacks.

“Staying positive through difficult matches, which happens very often, is so important because it helps motivate me and my team to keep going despite the situation,” Lange said. “Having a little fun on the course and always being in an uplifting mood helps my team stay positive and not get too frustrated”



While the Spartans have had a difficult season, they’ve refused to give up against their adversaries and instead held each other up throughout long matches. The community built between the girls has helped them all push to become better together. They hope for more positive plays during the District 2 Tournament on Oct. 10.