Our Goal? Stopping Yours

Sophie Allen, Staff PhotographerOctober 1, 2024
IMG_4148
Sophia Allen
The ball had just gone out of bounds this time near Central’s own net. Cooper Troha kicks the ball in an attempt to kick to a teammate who can bring the ball to the other end.

In a victorious game the Spartan boys varsity soccer team defeated the Holt Indians in a 3-0 score on Sept. 26. Senior Cooper Troha enjoys the camaraderie he’s built with his teammates.

“I play soccer to stay active and hangout with friends,”  Troha said and also described that “the thrill of going through a tackle is my favorite thing about the game.” 

The team’s next game is Oct. 3 against St. Dominic and the boys will continue to practice in hopes of defeating yet another school and stay on top.


