Discussion Day

Mallory Davie
Mallory Davie, Staff PhotographerOctober 1, 2024
IMG_7213
Mallory Davie
A group of students reading One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest get out their discussion questions and book to discuss. The papers out on the table showed the rating sheet of how well each student participated.

 

AP English Literature and Composition is commonly taken by seniors looking to further their college transcripts, the class taught by only one teacher. Sarah LaRue has been a teacher at FHC for 12 years and has been teaching AP Lit for three years. LaRue is known to give the students the ability to pick what book they want to read instead of making the whole class read one book and often has class discussion days where the people all reading the same book group up and talk about the significance of what has happened in their books.

LaRue shares the importance of student discussions in relation to taking an AP class.

“It is important that students make sure they fully think through the different aspects that you can interpret from the texts,” LaRue said.

