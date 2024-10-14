The online home of the Central Focus

A Dedicated Defeat

Byline photo of Lillian Seithel
Lillian Seithel, Staff PhotographerOctober 14, 2024
Lillian Seithel
Jack Morris dropkicks the ball away from their goal, punting it to one of his teammates. The goalkeeper struck the ball up the field, giving his teammates an advantage.

Playing against the St. Dominic’s Crusaders, the Francis Howell Central junior varsity boys soccer team lost their most recent game, resulting in a score of 2-1. On Oct. 3. During the first half of the Spartans’ game, the team gave up a goal after an indirect free kick. Goalkeeper Jack Morris accidentally double touched the ball after it was already released from his possession. Despite failing to block a shot from the ensuing free kick, Morris recognized his errors and continued to persevere through the game. 

“I felt very disappointed,” Morris said. “I felt the confidence level drain, but I feel that we did start to pick it up in the second half.” 

The boys keep their spirits up, preparing for their next game on Oct. 19 against Lafayette High School.

