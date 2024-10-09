The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Behind the Scenes

Byline photo of Ava Reyes
Ava Reyes, Staff PhotographerOctober 9, 2024
Ava Reyes
Ella Rice and other Student Council members are selling Homecoming tickets during lunch. The dance tickets are sold during lunches, before, and after school.

Student Council has been planning the Homecoming dance for 28 years. The planning of Homecoming takes an extreme amount of time and effort from each member of the Student Council. While Homecoming is one fun-filled night for the majority of the school, it is six months of intricate planning and hard work for the Student Council. Every member on the Student Council is required to help plan the dance in one form or another.

Mrs. Stacey Denningman the Student Council Advisor has been overseeing the planning of the Homecoming Dance for 12 years. A big reason Student Council is so successful with Homecoming is because they have so many members. 

“We usually have 30 to 60 members, and every one of those members is completely active and involved in doing something,” Mrs. Denningman said. “So another club could [plan homecoming] but they would be way more exhausted than we are.”

Not only does it take every single member’s participation to plan the dance, but it takes up to six months of time to plan the dance. 

Junior Jazmine Ibbara plays a very active part in planning the dance. She runs the parade committee which means she passes out fliers to local businesses, informing them of the parade, she is also in charge of building and decorating Student Council’s parade float. 

“Planning Homecoming this year is a bit of a rollercoaster, just because there’s a lot going on,” Ibbara said. “ Even though they pushed back the date for Homecoming this year, [we] still have to be on track with everything. It’s kind of hectic, but it’s also really fun to plan everything.”

Student Council is actively working on planning homecoming from April to September or October. There are many aspects to plan homecoming ranging from getting permits for the parade, to choosing the decorations that best fit the theme. In addition to the dance, Student Council members plan and oversee the Homecoming parade which will take place on Oct. 10 this year. 

Considering the amount of time each member puts into planning it makes it easy to wonder if the members have time to enjoy the dance themselves. Student Council President Sophie Rosser watches over all of the committees. Although Rosser is extremely involved in the planning of the dance, she does not think it takes away from her experience at the dance. 

“I’m thinking about setting up and taking down all and all that, so I don’t really have time to be worried about like if my dress looks weird or something like that,” Rosser said. “After putting in so much work to make homecoming how it is, I am more willing to like, enjoy it.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Discover
Some meeting attendees sit in silence as many in the background hold signs calling for progress with ideas of unity. The Board meeting proved to be divisive of community members, many making different displays of their beliefs.
Board of Education passes series of policies affecting discussion of "Human Sexuality" and regulations on Learning Commons collection
On April 10, 2024, senior Amity Ianiri and her friends eat their donuts at the Gateway Voter's celebration in the library. Gateway award winning books are recognized statewide in Missouri and voted on by Missouri high school students to "promote literature, literacy, and reading."
Updated policy proposals regarding Learning Commons regulation for first reading again
English teacher Dr. Jason Becker holding a sign reading, "P6310 will make me afraid to teach diverse authors. Ask me why." The policy will remove many books out of the district Learning Commons and the process to gain approval for specific titles will be slow and smaller scale than demand by librarians and students.
Proposed policies will restrict Learning Commons collection on basis of being “age appropriate”
More in Showcase
A figure labeled "Reality TV" looms over somebody as they shove a camera into their personal space. This represented how Reality TV invades the lives and privacy of others.
Reality TV: Really Entertaining, or Really Problematic?
The varsity cheer team huddled together for a picture. This is before their performance at the Regional competition on Saturday Sept. 21.
Cheering across Regionals
On Sep. 27, 2024 the Francis Howell Central Spartans huddle up before their game against Troy. Both teams have been conference rivals for years.
Football Stereotypes: Fact or Fumble?
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal