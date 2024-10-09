Behind the Scenes

Student Council has been planning the Homecoming dance for 28 years. The planning of Homecoming takes an extreme amount of time and effort from each member of the Student Council. While Homecoming is one fun-filled night for the majority of the school, it is six months of intricate planning and hard work for the Student Council. Every member on the Student Council is required to help plan the dance in one form or another.

Mrs. Stacey Denningman the Student Council Advisor has been overseeing the planning of the Homecoming Dance for 12 years. A big reason Student Council is so successful with Homecoming is because they have so many members.

“We usually have 30 to 60 members, and every one of those members is completely active and involved in doing something,” Mrs. Denningman said. “So another club could [plan homecoming] but they would be way more exhausted than we are.”

Not only does it take every single member’s participation to plan the dance, but it takes up to six months of time to plan the dance.

Junior Jazmine Ibbara plays a very active part in planning the dance. She runs the parade committee which means she passes out fliers to local businesses, informing them of the parade, she is also in charge of building and decorating Student Council’s parade float.

“Planning Homecoming this year is a bit of a rollercoaster, just because there’s a lot going on,” Ibbara said. “ Even though they pushed back the date for Homecoming this year, [we] still have to be on track with everything. It’s kind of hectic, but it’s also really fun to plan everything.”

Student Council is actively working on planning homecoming from April to September or October. There are many aspects to plan homecoming ranging from getting permits for the parade, to choosing the decorations that best fit the theme. In addition to the dance, Student Council members plan and oversee the Homecoming parade which will take place on Oct. 10 this year.

Considering the amount of time each member puts into planning it makes it easy to wonder if the members have time to enjoy the dance themselves. Student Council President Sophie Rosser watches over all of the committees. Although Rosser is extremely involved in the planning of the dance, she does not think it takes away from her experience at the dance.

“I’m thinking about setting up and taking down all and all that, so I don’t really have time to be worried about like if my dress looks weird or something like that,” Rosser said. “After putting in so much work to make homecoming how it is, I am more willing to like, enjoy it.”