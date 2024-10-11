Spartans Fight Hard But Falls Short To St.Dominic

The junior varsity softball team took the fall to St.Dominic 11-5 Oct 7th at home. Freshman Amelia Meyer, started in the circle for the Spartans against the Crusaders. The team had a record of 3-13-1 going into the game. The Spartans fought hard but eventually got out scored.
“I think that our game could’ve gone better but we still tried,” Meyer said “My pitching was a little bit off I didn’t feel that I was throwing consistent strikes but I had a good couple innings.”
The Spartans finished their season up with a double header Oct 8th against Francis Howell North.