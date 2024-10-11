The online home of the Central Focus

Spartans Fight Hard But Falls Short To St.Dominic

Izzy Dunlap, Staff PhotographerOctober 11, 2024

 

Izzy Dunlap
Freshman Amelia Meyer kicked up the dirt as she pitched to the batter. She strided out long and followed through on her curveball.

The junior varsity softball team took the fall to St.Dominic 11-5 Oct 7th at home. Freshman Amelia Meyer, started in the circle for the Spartans against the Crusaders. The team had a record of 3-13-1 going into the game.  The Spartans fought hard but eventually got out scored.

“I think that our game could’ve gone better but we still tried,” Meyer said “My pitching was a little bit off  I didn’t feel that I was throwing consistent strikes but I had a good couple innings.”

The Spartans finished their season up with a double header Oct 8th against Francis Howell North.

