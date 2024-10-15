Three for Three

Gallery • 14 Photos Mallory Davie Senior Logan Rubel watches in anticipation as her teammate spikes the ball over the net. The opposing players jumped in the air to attempt to block the ball.

The Spartan varsity girls volleyball team took down Troy Buchanan High School on Oct. 1, destroying the Trojans all three rounds of the game. The team celebrates as they continue to go on a winning streak after multiple losses. The game against Troy lit a fire under them, as they continued on to win the next three games, looking more and more like they have a good shot at districts during fall break. Ava Jundt explains how well the team is doing even without senior Jordan Smith.

“There are definitely some aspects that are struggling on the court,” Jundt said. “She is a great hype woman though, and she brings the energy whenever I start to get defeated.”



The varsity girls volleyball team will travel to Lafayette high school, ready to keep their winning streak alive, on Oct. 19.





