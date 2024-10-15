The online home of the Central Focus

The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Three for Three

Byline photo of Mallory Davie
Mallory Davie, Staff PhotographerOctober 15, 2024
Mallory Davie
Senior Logan Rubel watches in anticipation as her teammate spikes the ball over the net. The opposing players jumped in the air to attempt to block the ball.

The Spartan varsity girls volleyball team took down Troy Buchanan High School on Oct. 1, destroying the Trojans all three rounds of the game. The team celebrates as they continue to go on a winning streak after multiple losses. The game against Troy lit a fire under them, as they continued on to win the next three games, looking more and more like they have a good shot at districts during fall break. Ava Jundt explains how well the team is doing even without senior Jordan Smith. 

“There are definitely some aspects that are struggling on the court,” Jundt said. “She is a great hype woman though, and she brings the energy whenever I start to get defeated.”

The varsity girls volleyball team will travel to Lafayette high school, ready to keep their winning streak alive, on Oct. 19. 



Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

