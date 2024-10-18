Skating to a Standstill

The varsity hockey club took on Franics Howell for the St.Chuck Cup tournament Oct. 15 at the Rec-Plex. The game ended in a 1-1 tie after three periods of play. Matthew Grisman, defense player for the team, talked about the squad during the game.
“I thought we did pretty good. We as a team didn’t really do what we needed to do,” Grisman said “We didn’t work as a team and had let downs. We weren’t executing plays and moving the puck around the ice since we were not communicating well.”
The Spartans play again on Nov. 1 against the Holt Indians for their first league game.