Skating to a Standstill

Gallery • 10 Photos Izzy Dunlap Junior goalie Tyler Vonfeldt, started in front of the goal to stop the Howell offense. During warmups he practiced blocking and catching the flying pucks.

The varsity hockey club took on Franics Howell for the St.Chuck Cup tournament Oct. 15 at the Rec-Plex. The game ended in a 1-1 tie after three periods of play. Matthew Grisman, defense player for the team, talked about the squad during the game.

“I thought we did pretty good. We as a team didn’t really do what we needed to do,” Grisman said “We didn’t work as a team and had let downs. We weren’t executing plays and moving the puck around the ice since we were not communicating well.”

The Spartans play again on Nov. 1 against the Holt Indians for their first league game.





