The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Failing by Five

Byline photo of Mallory Davie
Mallory Davie, Staff PhotographerJanuary 31, 2025
11
Mallory Davie
The team sits on the bench during a break between shifts, exhausted from the game. Sophomore Matthew Grishman turned his head to the side, as he watched the game progress.

The Spartan hockey team took a dramatic loss against the Francis Howell Vikings with a score of 10-5. On Jan 20 at the Maryville Hockey Center, the Spartans played a short handed game against the district rivals ending in a defeat. At the start of the game the Spartans came out hot with three goals in the first period, neck and neck with the Vikings, however after coming back from the second period we fell behind and couldn’t catch back up. Sophomore Patrick Davie reflected on how the team played together. 

“Even though we lost I thought we played pretty well,” Davie said. “I have to say the real star of that game, that held us together, was our goalie, [junior] Tyler VonFeldt.”

The team will be heading to playoffs against Liberty High School on Feb. 1 at Kirkwood Ice Arena, starting at 7:30 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Copying the expression of his teacher, freshman Jack Christlieb contorts his face by frowning while speaking his line. For his first spring musical, Christlieb landed the role of a servant named Malvolio.
Shakin' It With Shakespeare
Sophomore Kylee Call Rolon’s body surges out of the water as she takes a breath in between her butterfly strokes. After continuously pushing herself throughout her event, she helped her relay team earn second in the butterfly relay.
A Reprieve and Podium Win
Senior Owen McCracken looks to his left at his coaches for instruction on what move to attempt next. McCracken was able to put himself into a good enough spot so that he was able to look away from the match for a moment.
Pinning Down Progress
More in Ice hockey
Starting forward, sophomore Ethan Rausch swipes the puck away while kicking up ice to keep it for the Spartan offense. Rausch skates back down to pass the puck back.
Skating to a Standstill
Junior Fisher Klein leaps with joy alongside teammates, including Aiden Lee after scoring the tying goal. Filled with ecstatic energy, Klein looked bewildered, surprised with how close the game ended up.
Neck to Neck
Carson Giddens chats with his teammate about the ref's call.
Confidence in Camaraderie
More in Showcase
Maleah Eichelberger, freshman, stares at the referee as she waits for the whistle. Eichelberger stayed locked around her opponent to make sure she secured a win.
Dominating at GAC's
Marching Into Memphis
Marching Into Memphis
Demonstrating how to remove a tick that is embedded into the skin, Lucas Ostermeyer holds a pair of tweezers on his skin's surface. The most efficient way to remove a tick is carefully with needle nose tweezers to ensure the tick is completely out.
Time TICK-ing Away
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal