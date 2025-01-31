Failing by Five

Gallery • 12 Photos Mallory Davie The team sits on the bench during a break between shifts, exhausted from the game. Sophomore Matthew Grishman turned his head to the side, as he watched the game progress.

The Spartan hockey team took a dramatic loss against the Francis Howell Vikings with a score of 10-5. On Jan 20 at the Maryville Hockey Center, the Spartans played a short handed game against the district rivals ending in a defeat. At the start of the game the Spartans came out hot with three goals in the first period, neck and neck with the Vikings, however after coming back from the second period we fell behind and couldn’t catch back up. Sophomore Patrick Davie reflected on how the team played together.

“Even though we lost I thought we played pretty well,” Davie said. “I have to say the real star of that game, that held us together, was our goalie, [junior] Tyler VonFeldt.”

The team will be heading to playoffs against Liberty High School on Feb. 1 at Kirkwood Ice Arena, starting at 7:30 p.m.