The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

7Brew Review

Publications members try seasonal 7brew drinks and discuss the school’s caffeine craze.
Byline photo of Donya Ihmoud
Byline photo of Sophie Rosser
Donya Ihmoud and Sophie RosserNovember 7, 2024
Staff reporters try seasonal drinks like the Pumpkin Spice Blondie, Rocky Road Coldbrew, Smore’s Latte, and Nightshade Energy. 7Brew releases seasonal drinks every month or so. (Photo courtesy of 7Brew)

A new and innovative business has captured the attention of Francis Howell Central’s student body. Drinks from the school’s favorite coffee chain, 7Brew, are excessively consumed by students. To find out just what exactly is so attractive about the place, staff reporters Donya Ihmoud and Sophie Rosser try the coffee shop’s drinks for the autumn season, while discussing the possible outcomes of widespread caffeine consumption by teenage students.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Entertain
One of the two posters for "Deadpool and Wolverine," the latest Marvel movie and installment in the "Deadpool" series, featuring a morally ambiguous vigilante who cannot die... or can he? "Deadpool and Wolverine" came out July 26 in theaters and was very popular in terms of total sales. Poster courtesy of Marvel Studios.
Deadpool and Wolverine: Dark Humor at its Finest
The image of each song made by or with a feature by Kendrick Lamar and Drake(From left to right): "Push Ups," by Drake, courtesy of OVO Sound, "6:16 in L.A.," by Kendrick, Self Released, "Euphoria," by Kendrick, courtesy of Interscope Records, “Meet the Grahams," by Kendrick, courtesy of Interscope Records, "The Heart Part 6," by Drake, courtesy of OVO Sound, the album "FATD," specifically "First Person Shooter," by Drake ft. J. Cole, courtesy of OVO Sound and Republic Records, "Family Ties," by Baby Keem and Kendrick, courtesy of Columbia Records and pgLang, "Family Matters," by Drake, courtesy of OVO Sound and Republic Records, "Like That," Official Music video by Future and Metro Boomin' ft. Kendrick Lamar, courtesy of Wilburn Holding Co., Boominati Worldwide, Epic Records, and Republic Records, and "Not Like Us," by Kendrick, courtesy of Interscope Records. Collage courtesy of Colin Nichols.
Rap Battle or Career Ender?
This picture is from Rod Wave's album "Nostalgia" released on September 15, 2023. The album tells the story of Wave's life and his rise to fame. Photo by Hit House Records.
Well Versed
More in Podcasts
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.
Front and Central Ep 5: Poli"ticks"
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.
Front and Central Episode 4- Fall Festivities
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.
Front and Central Ep 3: College Commotion
More in Reviews
A mountainous view off the side of the Taum Sauk Mountain, with the trees and atmosphere displaying its beauty in the background. Photo taken by junior Jack Champion, edited by Summer Suarez.
Better call Sauk!
John McClain crawls though an air vent like Santa Claus as he avoids bullets from below. Photo courtesy of Entertainment Weekly
Yippee-Ki-Yay! 'Tis the Season for 'Die Hard'
Nuclear Explosions and Bright Pink Dolls
Nuclear Explosions and Bright Pink Dolls
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal