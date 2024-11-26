Blasting into Winter

Gallery • 10 Photos Ava Breuer Soaring through the air, junior Xavier Morrison windmills the ball into the basket during the annual winter blast held on Nov 15. Scoring perfect 10’s from the judges to win the contest against his teammates.

Moving on to the new season, the Activities Department held their its annual Winter Blast to celebrate the start of winter season. Featuring a parade of athletes showcasing all of the athletes from their respective teams. Many teams performed demonstrations on what they have been working on the past few weeks to prepare for their new season. Wrestling displayed how an average practice would look, also demonstrating a match between two opponents. Basketball included a variety of games including a dunk contest, shooting competition, dribbling obstacle course, and a game of knockout. Causing much attraction during the dunk contest, junior Xavier Morrison amazed the crowd with his various dunks.

“Practice makes perfect,” Morrison said. “you also have to practice on your own time.”

With continuous practice, Morrison is able to display these moves during games. As winter sports begin their new seasons they look to be successful and build off of last year. The varsity girls and boys basketball teams will host their first games Dec. 11 against North Point.





