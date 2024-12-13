The online home of the Central Focus

A Triumphant Takeover

Byline photo of Lillian Seithel
Lillian Seithel, Staff PhotographerDecember 13, 2024
5D9A2473
Lillian Seithel
Senior Morgan Davis sips from her water bottle and concentrates on Coach Hayley Leake’s pep talk during a time-out. The team played aggressively, taking a victory of 63-20.

The varsity girls basketball team starts off the season with a triumphant start. On Dec. 11, the Spartans took their second win against North Point, ending the game with a score of 63-20. Building off of last year’s development, senior Morgan Davis feels prepared for the season. Davis believes the team will have a successful season due to the similar personnel to the previous year.

“Our personnel is pretty similar to last year, so we only lost one senior,” Davis said. “So we just kept on working from what we did last year.” 

The girls next game is Dec. 13, taking place in their home gym. The Spartans stay motivated with their successes, hoping to win tonight’s game.

