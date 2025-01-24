The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Wrapping Up With Writing

Byline photo of Kamryn Twitty
Kamryn Twitty, Staff PhotographerJanuary 24, 2025
IMG_1458
Kamryn Twitty
Choosing from the assortment of colors, junior Kiki Sanders Fritz reaches for the orange marker to decorate her personalized letter. Members were allowed to bring their friends along with them to write letters to their future selves, as well as to guidance counselors for the Epsilon Beta social after school.

Many members and students alike wrote letters to their future selves and expressed their gratitude for the guidance counselors at the Epsilon Beta letter writing social in the Learning Commons. Epsilon Beta has already held a handful of socials this year, commonly on early-release Wednesdays after school. While many members often show up to support the club and see their friends, the social’s attendance on Jan. 22 was exhilarating to see for members and officers of Epsilon Beta alike. Sponsor Cassandra Flores was very happy to see so many students showing their thanks for guidance. 

“It’s always exciting when we have an Epsilon Beta social, and we get to see all different students interacting with each other and the friendships and kind of working together towards a common goal,.” Flores said.   

The letter-writing social won’t be the last chance to attend an Epsilon Beta lead event. The next Epsilon Beta social will be held in the Learning Commons after school on Wednesday, Feb. 19 and even if you are not a member of the club, members are welcome to bring along friends to share the joy of the social with. 

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Reaching for the paint, sophomore Reagan Bland and her group begin to design the box for their cards. The boxes were intended to express creativity, allowing students to personalize their quiz games.
The Right Way to Review
As he holds the ball junior Xavier Morrison looks for an open teammate to pass to. Morrison takes a deep breath and collects himself to get ready for the next play.
Kick off the Season
Mrs. Lentz smiles and scrunches her face as she twirls her hair while talking with her students. Fridays are termed “Friyays” which is a time Lentz hopes can provide a chill hour every Friday for students to look forward to after a long week of school.
The Novel of Euphoria
More in Showcase
Junior Aiden Fraser laughs as senior Charlie Fussell moves his rook in their chess game. Many spectators watched the game play out, echoing the friendly community the chess club created.
Checkmate, One Move at a Time
Junior Xavier Morrison lets out a celebratory yell after scoring against North Point. The Spartans won 86-59.
On the Rebound
Mensations
Mensations
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal