Wrapping Up With Writing

Gallery • 10 Photos Kamryn Twitty Choosing from the assortment of colors, junior Kiki Sanders Fritz reaches for the orange marker to decorate her personalized letter. Members were allowed to bring their friends along with them to write letters to their future selves, as well as to guidance counselors for the Epsilon Beta social after school.

Many members and students alike wrote letters to their future selves and expressed their gratitude for the guidance counselors at the Epsilon Beta letter writing social in the Learning Commons. Epsilon Beta has already held a handful of socials this year, commonly on early-release Wednesdays after school. While many members often show up to support the club and see their friends, the social’s attendance on Jan. 22 was exhilarating to see for members and officers of Epsilon Beta alike. Sponsor Cassandra Flores was very happy to see so many students showing their thanks for guidance.

“It’s always exciting when we have an Epsilon Beta social, and we get to see all different students interacting with each other and the friendships and kind of working together towards a common goal,.” Flores said.

The letter-writing social won’t be the last chance to attend an Epsilon Beta lead event. The next Epsilon Beta social will be held in the Learning Commons after school on Wednesday, Feb. 19 and even if you are not a member of the club, members are welcome to bring along friends to share the joy of the social with.