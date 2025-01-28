Pinning Down Progress

Gallery • 11 Photos Audrey Webb Senior Owen McCracken looks to his left at his coaches for instruction on what move to attempt next. McCracken was able to put himself into a good enough spot so that he was able to look away from the match for a moment.

After a very long night, both the girls and boys wrestlers were able to gain the win for the school against the Francis Howell Vikings. The girls were able to win with a score of 39-28 and the boys a score of 57-23 on Jan 15. Junior Chase Gray shares a few improvements he has made this season, as well as some extra work he is putting in to prepare for state.

“For the longest time, I was holding myself back because I just didn’t have confidence in myself, but I’m working to improve that throughout this season,” says Gray. “I have also been reviewing my wrestling a lot and taking the time to truly analyze how else I can improve.”

Although Gray speaks on the things he personally does to improve in his wrestling, many of the other students on the team also work extremely hard to get better and have their own unique tactics for growth in the sport. After the team did so well at state last year, they plan to continue improving this season to come back even better.