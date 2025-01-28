The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Pinning Down Progress

Byline photo of Audrey Webb
Audrey Webb, Staff PhotographerJanuary 28, 2025
IMG_2090-Enhanced-NR
Audrey Webb
Senior Owen McCracken looks to his left at his coaches for instruction on what move to attempt next. McCracken was able to put himself into a good enough spot so that he was able to look away from the match for a moment.

After a very long night, both the girls and boys wrestlers were able to gain the win for the school against the Francis Howell Vikings. The girls were able to win with a score of 39-28 and the boys a score of 57-23 on Jan 15. Junior Chase Gray shares a few improvements he has made this season, as well as some extra work he is putting in to prepare for state.

“For the longest time, I was holding myself back because I just didn’t have confidence in myself, but I’m working to improve that throughout this season,” says Gray. “I have also been reviewing my wrestling a lot and taking the time to truly analyze how else I can improve.” 

Although Gray speaks on the things he personally does to improve in his wrestling, many of the other students on the team also work extremely hard to get better and have their own unique tactics for growth in the sport. After the team did so well at state last year, they plan to continue improving this season to come back even better. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Demonstrating how to remove a tick that is embedded into the skin, Lucas Ostermeyer holds a pair of tweezers on his skin's surface. The most efficient way to remove a tick is carefully with needle nose tweezers to ensure the tick is completely out.
Time TICK-ing Away
Freshman Asher Larabee, Gretchen Olson, Lily Placht, and Joanna Chiu send their appreciation in the large card addressed to one guidance counselor. Each table at the social had a card for a different guidance counselor, after writing their letters students traveled from table to table to share their appreciation for the help they received throughout the years.
Wrapping Up With Writing
Reaching for the paint, sophomore Reagan Bland and her group begin to design the box for their cards. The boxes were intended to express creativity, allowing students to personalize their quiz games.
The Right Way to Review
More in Showcase
Marching Into Memphis
Marching Into Memphis
Junior Aiden Fraser laughs as senior Charlie Fussell moves his rook in their chess game. Many spectators watched the game play out, echoing the friendly community the chess club created.
Checkmate, One Move at a Time
Junior Xavier Morrison lets out a celebratory yell after scoring against North Point. The Spartans won 86-59.
On the Rebound
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal