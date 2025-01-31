The online home of the Central Focus

Fighting Till the Finish

Byline photo of Ava Breuer
Ava Breuer, Staff PhotographerJanuary 31, 2025
IMG_0234-Enhanced-NR
Ava Breuer
Senior Addie Henderson holds the ball on the freethrow line as she looks at her teammate Jayla Robinson who is below the basket. She looked for a teammate closer to the basket in order to get a better opportunity to score.

As the Spartans make their way through the season, the varsity girls basketball team travelled to St. Charles West on Jan. 21 facing a tough loss against the Warriors with a score of 43-34. Surprised by the pressure from the Warriors, the Spartans were able to keep the game close. Losing momentum towards the end, the Spartans were not able to hold on as West took control of the game. As the season is progressing quickly, senior Addie Henderson makes certain the team’s culture stays positive and everyone stays focused.

“My biggest thing that I contribute to my team is to talk and have positive motions like high fives, clapping, cheering [the team] on,” Henderson said. “Alway encouraging and talking the most because it means a lot.”

Henderson is able to do all of this as she is on the court, while also trying to help keep a good personal and team mentality. When all the players are able to have the same mindset it helps increase the team dynamic creating a competitive yet positive environment. 



