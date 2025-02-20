Mind Over Muscle

Gallery • 11 Photos Rachael Latzel Grabbing at her challenger’s hands, sophomore Makenzee McPherson struggles to escape her opponent's grasp. Just before McPherson can be returned to the mat, she breaks loose from the clutch of her opponent.

Overthinking about matches. Cutting weight. Underperforming. These are all common hardships that many wrestlers know all too well, as the sport is notorious for being rigorous and challenging. Sophomore Makenzee McPherson, a dedicated and hard-working athlete, is one who can strongly attest to the struggles that wrestling brings. As the long, grueling season comes to an end for most, McPherson shares and reflects on her experiences throughout the season.

“I’ve faced more of the mental side of wrestling this season, and I’ve seen how your mentality can affect your ability in a match” McPherson says,“if my mental state isn’t good, I won’t perform to my full capacity.”

While giving the sport everything you have, it is often easy to forget that you need to take care of yourself mentally as well. A person’s mindset could end up being worth more than the training put forth.