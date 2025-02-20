The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Mind Over Muscle

Byline photo of Rachael Latzel
Rachael Latzel, Staff PhotographerFebruary 20, 2025
IMG_0070
Rachael Latzel
Grabbing at her challenger’s hands, sophomore Makenzee McPherson struggles to escape her opponent's grasp. Just before McPherson can be returned to the mat, she breaks loose from the clutch of her opponent.

Overthinking about matches. Cutting weight. Underperforming. These are all common hardships that many wrestlers know all too well, as the sport is notorious for being rigorous and challenging. Sophomore Makenzee McPherson, a dedicated and hard-working athlete, is one who can strongly attest to the struggles that wrestling brings. As the long, grueling season comes to an end for most, McPherson shares and reflects on her experiences throughout the season.

“I’ve faced more of the mental side of wrestling this season, and I’ve seen how your mentality can affect your ability in a match” McPherson says,“if my mental state isn’t good, I won’t perform to my full capacity.”

While giving the sport everything you have, it is often easy to forget that you need to take care of yourself mentally as well. A person’s mindset could end up being worth more than the training put forth.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Smiling at her teammates, sophomore Izzy Brewer holds the ball on her hip. Brewer laughed with her teammates and got most of her reps within the corner of the court.
Locking Down a Win
unior Chase Gray jumps up and down to get loose before his match. Gray then walked over to his team so they could send him out.
A Bitter Sweet Goodbye
Revisiting Our Vision
More in Showcase
A student's phone displays their TikTok algorithm in the hallway between classes. TikTok has become an integral part of many people's daily lives.
Connections Beyond the Screen
In between plays, junior Jaylen Blue runs back to the sidelines to listen to the new play call. Coach Devon Thomas spoke to Blue about the team's position and their plans.
The Silent Game
A man stares at himself in the mirror. Thought bubbles swirl around his body, representing his dysmorphic thoughts about himself.
Beyond the Mirror
More in Winter Sports
Once Dana Thee Sanchez won her match, she shook her opponent’s hand before also shaking the coaches’ hands as well. Sanchez proceeded to talk with Coach Kurt Kruse who congratulated her and had a t-shirt as a gift for her 100 career wins.
Century Marks Celebrations
Dominating the Mat
Dominating the Mat
Senior Olivia Tran strains to hand fight her opponent and ultimately get her in a position that makes it to where Tran can take a shot. To take a shot means to get your opponent on the mat and prevent them from getting back up in the hopes to win by pinning them down.
Swift Success for the Spartans
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal