A Culture Made by Community

Madi Scott To start off the teacher versus student basketball game during the pep assembly on, Coach Andrew Carter and senior Andrew Martin jump up to compete for the ball. Martin was able to swat the ball to his teammate first which allowed the students to start on offense.

The winter pep assembly focuses on appreciation for the winter sports by having fun activities such as the student versus staff basketball game, the varsity Sensations performing a routine with a student of the opposite gender to be their studs, and even the varsity cheerleaders choosing one of their favorite teachers to perform a mini-routine with. All of these events held at the winter pep assembly are a part of the school’s culture and help to build closer relationships with students and staff.

“It’s good to have a good relationship between teachers and students because it makes school more enjoyable and if some kids have rough home lives it gives them a feeling of home and belonging,” Senior Andrew Martin said.

Although students aren’t going to stay at Francis Howell Central forever, they will never be able to forget the fun and positive environment that the school emitted.





