A Smack Down on the Court

Byline photo of Kamryn Twitty
Kamryn Twitty, Staff PhotographerFebruary 28, 2025
IMG_0953
Kamryn Twitty
Before the game begins, sophomore Jayla Robinson and senior Addie Henderson bare big smiles while practicing on the court. Both teams had an opportunity preceding the game, as well as after the Sensations performance, to warm up with teammates.

The varsity girls basketball team kept the energy alive on their home court on Feb. 25 one of the final games before districts. Family, friends and fans alike chanted along as the team dominated the court early in the game and continued to give in their all eventually winning 58-37. As the crowd’s chants got louder, the team continued to feed off the enthusiasm on and off of the court. One player, senior Riley Henderson, was pleased to see many familiar faces cheering her and her teammates along.

“To get going at home again and to get a big win in front of all of our fans for one of the last times, felt good. They really make the atmosphere fun to play in. And all of our family. I had a bunch of family and friends there last night, so definitely cool,” Henderson said.

People who were able to attend the mid-week game were pleased to see the team’s ability to continue to give it their all throughout the game. However, for those who could not attend, there is still another chance to watch the varsity girls in action. The girls varsity senior night is on Friday Feb. 28 and people are welcome to attend and show their support for the hard work of the seniors on varsity. 



