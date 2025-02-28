The online home of the Central Focus

Trojan Tussle

Ava Breuer, Staff PhotographerFebruary 28, 2025
Junior Sam Taylor puts her hands up as she defends against the Troy player, hoping to get a steal. Players put their hands up on defense to make themselves bigger and harder to get around.

Taking every loss as an opportunity to learn, the girls varsity basketball team battled a tough game against the state ranked Troy Trojans on Feb. 11. Fighting to keep the score close to the Trojans, the Spartans eventually fell behind with a final score 55-45. With every win being beneficial on district placement in the tournament bracket the Spartans do all they can to achieve the best seeding. Junior Sam Taylor expands on how the team gets past the tough losses and keeps making steps forward focusing on the next important games ahead. 

“We have a talk after the game and say what we could have done better,” Taylor said. “Coach Leake has a game plan for the next time we play them… and it helps us go into the game more aggressive.”

The Spartans will face their next game against Howell North Knights on Feb. 28, also celebrating and honoring the seniors in their annual senior night.

