Twin Calling

Gallery • 10 Photos Addison Yeaton English teacher Ms. Melissa Fry explains to the class what they will be writing about in their journal. Each week Fry has her creative writing class write in their journals to practice their writing and storytelling skills.

Since transitioning from staying at home with her newborn daughter and toddler for maternity leave to returning to work every morning, english teacher Ms. Melissa Fry has been enjoying every class she has with her students. Despite the stress and struggles of having a newborn at home, her classroom has become a place where she can live in the moment and enjoy teaching and let go of any stress she had before class.

“They make me laugh. They make me smile. No matter what, even if I’ve, like, not gotten a lot of sleep or maybe just stressed out about something, I just forget about it when I’m teaching and I love that,” Fry said.

Fry’s compassionate demeanor helps her navigate life while at work and at home. She plans to continue enjoying her time spent teaching her students while also devoting time as a mother to her daughters outside of school and making the best of everything she has been given.





