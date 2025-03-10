A picture of the four Board of Education candidates running for the April 8 election. (From Left to Right) Board Vice President Randy Cook, Candidate Amy Gryder, Candidate Sarah Oelke, and Candidate Ashley Sturm all will be attending the Candidate forum on March 18 to be asked questions by the district community. Photo collage by Colin Nichols
Meet the 2025 Board of Education Candidates

Byline photo of Colin Nichols
Colin Nichols, Web Co-Editor-in-ChiefMarch 10, 2025

Francis Howell Central is hosting a Board of Education Candidate forum on March 18, from 7–8:30 p.m. in the auditorium (doors will open at 6:30 p.m.), where the district community will hear from the candidates and be able to ask them questions. FHC Publications reached out to all four of the candidates in order to give an overview of what the candidates stand for and hope to accomplish, and their responses may be found below. The forum will be livestreamed on Instagram for those unable to make it.

During the forum, there will be a 30 minute period for the community to ask questions. There will be notecards handed out, with a limit of one question per person. Constituents will be asked to write only their name and question.

For students over 18, the last day to register to vote in the school board election is March 12, 2025, and voter registration can be found on the Missouri Secretary of State website.

*Hover over the candidates’ photos to access their background and website links.

Below is a google form asking the question, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate your satisfaction with the Board of Education in the past year?” The form requires an email verification.

 

