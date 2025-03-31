The online home of the Central Focus

The online home of the Central Focus

The online home of the Central Focus

An Author Exploration

Byline photo of Kamryn Twitty
Kamryn Twitty, Staff PhotographerMarch 31, 2025
IMG_0252-Enhanced-NR
Kamryn Twitty
Rows of students in the library listen intently as author Gayle Forman reads a chapter out of her new book, “After Life”. Classes, as well as individual students, had the opportunity to attend Forman’s author visit during third hour and learn about the inspirations for her new release.

After hearing news of a New York Times bestselling author with a new release visiting Francis Howell Central High School, many students and teachers jumped at the opportunity to discuss Gayle Forman’s writing process and inspiration and learn more about the popular novelist. The learning commons opened its doors to author Gayle Forman during its packed author visit on March 2. Attendees gathered in the learning commons during third hour and listened intently as Norman captivated the audience with stories of the loss she endured and how she processed the grief through writing. Following Norman’s presentation of her hit novels, students were given a chance to voice their questions and learn more about the author. One student who attended the author visit, junior Molly McGranahan, took the chance to ask Forman a question regarding the struggles of writing within such heavy topics. 

“I thought it was interesting how her religion affects how she processes grief… It was moving when she was talking about her own grief. I feel like most people have never had to grieve someone so close to them,” McGranahan said. 

Following the impactful visit from Forman, librarians and students alike were grateful for the opportunity. After a successful visit, the library is anticipating the next opportunity to hear an author’s wise words. The library will be welcoming author Samantha Markum April 2.

