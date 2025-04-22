All She Does is Win

After the Francis Howell district’s first ever win, the Francis Howell Central varsity girls wrestling team have made a name for themselves within class two. Their win during the 2023 – 2024 season has set the Spartans apart from district rivals Francis Howell North and Francis Howell.

Senior Kailey Benson helped play an important role in last year’s win after she placed first in her weight class. So far this season, Benson has been able to maintain a perfect record of 45-0 and was also able to win her weight class again at state.

While Benson’s win was helpful for the Spartans, other upperclassmen and underclassmen qualifiers played a large role in the girls placing second overall. During their season the Spartans practice in the multi-purpose room every day after school to hone their abilities and push themselves for the best results. With her final season officially over, Benson is able to end her time at FHC knowing that she put in her best work.

“My mindset had mostly been wanting to repeat my previous season and improve my wrestling,” Benson said. “I wanted the team to lock in again this year so I was trying to push people to step up their game and continue to improve each practice.”

Benson also believes that the wrestling program can partially be attributed to her successes.

“I think every day the wrestling room has a good environment and our coaches keep us on track and give us things we need to work on each day they watch our matches and review,” Benson said.