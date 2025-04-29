The online home of the Central Focus

Spartan Slip-up

Izzy Dunlap, Staff PhotographerApril 29, 2025
7S7A0997
Izzy Dunlap
During their pregame warmups, pitcher-only players such as freshman Rory Marshall hit the infielders ground balls. The infield worked on their mechanics with live reps off the bat before their infield-outfield sequence.

During the varsity baseball team’s GAC South conference matchup on April 15, the Spartans took on district rival Francis Howell North. The Spartans took an 8-1 loss on their home field for the first of back-to-back games. The Spartans four-hole designated hitter Drew Wyss went one for three with a double down the right field line. Wyss’s hopes for a turnaround when districts roll around

“We are trying to have a better attitude in the dugout during the game,” Wyss states, “We are also trying not to let little mistakes get to us so we can keep a steady mindset.

The Spartans will be hosting the class 6, district 4 on May 21.

