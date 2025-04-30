Receiving Academic Accolades

Gallery • 17 Photos Summer Suarez Sitting at a table with friends, senior Gretchen West looks over the program. When West walked up to grab her awards, it was announced that she will be attending Missouri Science and Technology, hoping to major in engineering.

Each student in the Francis Howell School District who has held a cumulative 4.0 grade point average for seven semesters during their high school was honored at the 4.0 Luncheon, held at Old Hickory Country Club on April 25. For Francis Howell Central, Arete sponsors Ms. Laurie Fay and Ms. Amy Zykan, who communicated with each senior who received an invitation to attend this prestigious event, organizing the day for all honored. Because all three high schools were in attendance, one faculty member from each school read off ten students’ names at a time. Other than their name, every student’s future plans were read off as well. For senior Maggie Meyer, the 4.0 Luncheon felt like a special way to end her last year in high school.

“I thought the food was really good, and I thought it was really cool how we were all honored for how hard we worked through high school,” Meyer said.

During the ceremony, awards like an Academic Excellence medal and a cord were given to every student. Along with their other honors, they have received in high school, students are encouraged to wear their 4.0 accolades at graduation on June 7.