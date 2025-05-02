A Bittersweet Breakaway

Gallery • 10 Photos Audrey Webb As a defender stands in front of senior Genna Valenti, she dribbles the ball around her. Valenti was able to get past the defender and pass to a nearby teammate.

After enjoying a ceremony to honor the seniors on the team, the girls varsity soccer team was able to come out on top and win against Holt High School with a score of 6-0 on April 24. The girls were very high energy during the game and said it was one of the best they have had all year. Senior Breana Nasalroad speaks on her future for soccer and the blessings this season has brought her.

“I’m excited for a fresh start but what really matters is that we make sure that we give it our all every day,” Nasalroad said. “I think this season has just been amazing since I have been able to be around the girls every day and know that we always have each other’s backs.”

The girls still have a small amount of their season to finish out, but cannot wait to see where the sport takes them in the future. They will play a tournament on May 1 against Fort Zumwalt South at Fort Zumwalt North.