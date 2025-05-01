The online home of the Central Focus

Falling Short on the Field

Byline photo of Kamryn Twitty
Kamryn Twitty, Staff Photographer May 1, 2025
IMG_8447
Kamryn Twitty
Using her might to push past the opposing player to her side, Maddie Debro bolts towards the escaping ball. With only a point difference between the teams for the majority of the game, the team gave their all throughout to try and even the score.

As the varsity girls soccer team begins to push its way through the GAC’s, tensions rise as each team plays their hardest for a chance at state. The Spartan players invited Francis Howell North High School to their home field for an early evening game on Tuesday, April 29.  One player, senior Cassie Durbin, set her mind on success, giving her all against the Knights’ tough defense. However, the team fell shortly behind, losing 1-0. Durbin put in the work with teammates for a goal until the clock ran out, and hopes to keep a similar and consistent mindset in the games coming forward in the GAC tournament.

“I would say just as a team, it was frustrating, now we have to move past it and build…” Durbin said, “[The game plan going forward] is to change the mentality from ‘just another game’ to ‘this is the game.’ We have to go in just wanting to annihilate, and keep the same energy through the whole game.”  

While the Spartans fell short by a point at the game’s end, the team is optimistic going forward in the GAC’s. With an upcoming game held at Fort Zumwalt North, Thursday night, May 1, the outcome of the game will determine the fate of the tournament, and the girls are hopeful to continue the determined mindset. 

 

