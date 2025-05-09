Madame Amy Roznos

Bonjour Madame!

It’s been four years since I first stepped foot in your classroom, and it’s been four years since French became one of my favorite classes. I have never once dreaded coming to your class unlike almost every other class I have been in because I know whether there’s a test or flashcards that I forgot to do and am now scrambling to get done, I will end up having a good time in your classroom. I am both so glad I’ve had the privilege of having you as a teacher for all four years of my high school career and a little bit mortified that you saw me at my earliest, just-out-of-quarantine nightmare self. Thank you for sticking with it, though. I really appreciate your understanding and your patience with all of my ups and downs throughout the years. I also really enjoyed learning French with you. I still plan on continuing learning French in university and I hope I can make you proud when I visit France and have an authentic French conversation.

J’espère que vous passerez une bonne année et je sais que vous continuerez à faire un lieu sécurisé pour les étudiants suivant. Merci beaucoup pour ton soutien continu; je n’ai pu jamais demander pour un plus d’un incroyable constante dans ces années turbulentes.

Au revoir,

Ta élève préférée





