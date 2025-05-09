During the week of teacher appreciation, FHC Publication members are given the opportunity to write heartfelt letters to any of their past or present teachers that will be posted onto the website. A few of the letters were selected to be read aloud and given to the teachers separately from the website. This video is meant to highlight the different impact each teacher has on students despite grade, subject or the student’s interests.
Teachers Along the Way
Summer Suarez and Caroline Kraft • May 9, 2025
0
