Teachers Along the Way

Byline photo of Summer Suarez
Byline photo of Caroline Kraft
Summer Suarez and Caroline Kraft May 9, 2025

During the week of teacher appreciation, FHC Publication members are given the opportunity to write heartfelt letters to any of their past or present teachers that will be posted onto the website. A few of the letters were selected to be read aloud and given to the teachers separately from the website. This video is meant to highlight the different impact each teacher has on students despite grade, subject or the student’s interests.

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

