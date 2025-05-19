The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Red River Rivalry

Byline photo of Amelia Raziq
Amelia Raziq, Social Media EditorMay 19, 2025
5D9A9460
Amelia Raziq
Freshman Jackson Elliott takes his hat off and sets it on the turf. Elliott then rested his hands behind his back and got ready for the national anthem.

 

On May 6 at 4:15 p.m. the varsity baseball team took on Francis Howell. The game went all seven innings but the Spartans ended up falling short with the final score being 6-2. The boys had multiple hits throughout the game, senior Sam Mueller had a clutch home run to get the energy up, but senior Tanner Delcourt talks about how it felt to watch the energy return into the dugout and how they are planning on preparing for district. 

“For the district I know we are trying to work counts and knowing that any single is a double and knowing that a walk gets us on base.” Delcourt said “Our intensity we want at a high level but staying even par so we don’t play with emotions.”

The boys next home game will be on May 21 against Timberland for the first round of districts.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Baseball
In between innings freshman Jackson Elliott fields a ground ball from his first baseman to work on last minute reps before the first batter. Elliott waited for his catcher to throw down to second so he could throw around the horn with the rest of the infield.
Crushed by the Cadets
The opposing team’s batter and senior Owen Meyer watch the ball as it begins to bounce away from Meyer after it hits his chest. Meyer followed by catching up with the rogue ball and returning it to the pitcher.
Win Some, Lose Some
Senior Owen Meyer squats as he catches the ball thrown by pitcher sophomore Lucas Williams. Before each inning starts the pitcher and catcher are allowed a few practice throws to get both players ready.
Central Comeback
More in Galleries
Mrs. Sarah LaRue, an English teacher, speaks out to the crowd during her commencement speech, encouraging greatness from the new inductees. The current board members, Dr. Suzanne Leake, and the incoming board members sat behind the podium to listen to the speech with admiration.
A New Generation of Leaders
During the starting lineup call, sophomore Addison Holtgrewe cheers on her teammate as she runs through the line. Holtgrewe jumped in the air as she hyped up all of her teammates.
Round One Blowout
Holding her arms in the air, junior Kate Hewing screams in joy as she glides down the slide. Hewing has attended the Arete Field Day for the past three years, as well as the Arete breakfast they host in the fall.
A Jump Back in Time
More in Showcase
Senior Salute
Senior Salute
Solidarity Under the Spotlight
Solidarity Under the Spotlight
Ryan Anderson struggles to log into his Chromebook to work on school assignments. This common occurrence will affect almost every high school student.
That's the Way the Chromebook Crumbles
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal