Beat of Their Hearts

Gallery • 15 Photos Caroline Kraft Holding his trumpet up, freshman Luke Bounds blows into the instrument. While he played along with the band he had to face his instrument upwards to help project the sound during the jazz concert on May 12.

To cap off another successful year, the jazz bands held one last concert on May 15. All of the different jazz groups including the jazz lab, jazz band and jazz ensemble all had performances, including solos from a multitude of the students. With a selection of pieces ranging from tango to ballad, the evening was full of enough variety to please every listener. As a new member of the jazz band this year, freshman Luke Bounds has been able to make friendships with countless members that he hopes can continue.

“Over the span of my jazz career, I’ve connected with the people through the types of music we’ve had and how hard it’s been for us, and just learning new music and performing together,” Bounds said. “I’m gonna be in the jazz band next year, and I’m gonna be in jazz everyday. So I can help the freshmen which will result in hopefully making connections.”





