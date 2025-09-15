The online home of the Central Focus

Pitching Successes

On Saturday September 6, varsity softball shut out Lutheran St. Charles 15-0 and beat Windsor in a close game 5-4. Led by Kendal Morelock’s pitching, they battled to the last inning and won the final game.
Abby Farnsworth, Staff PhotographerSeptember 15, 2025
Abby Farnsworth
Kendal Morelock brings her arm around to pitch to a batter. She is suspended in the air as she drives her leg forward to maximize her power.

The final game of the round robin varsity softball tournament hosted at Francis Howell Central on Sept. 5-6 ended in dramatic fashion with a score of 5-4 with a walk-off hit to finish the game. Windsor put up tough competition that required the Spartans to battle until the last pitch. The team was led in their final game by senior Kendal Morelock‘s pitching.

Morelock, a frequent starting pitcher for the varsity team recognizes the importance of working on and off the field to have success when pitching, and the rewarding feeling that comes with knowing that dedication comes with results.

“It makes me realize all the work that I’ve put in outside of softball is paying off,” Morelock says.

Varsity softball’s next game is Sept. 15 at home. First pitch is at 4:15.

