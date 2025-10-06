Keeping the Childhood

Childhood is a magical time filled with endless possibilities and wonder.It shapes who you become and is essential for making memories that last a lifetime. Senior Nate Mullix is finally in his last year of high school, something many think and dream about for years, and he is celebrating the end of his high school career with a lighthearted tradition that many seniors do. Mullix has been wearing a silly senior backpack every day this year so far and doesn’t plan to stop.

Most seniors do this silly senior backpack trend as a way to empasize them being a senior, and doing so really shows their younger spirt and who they used to be when they were younger.

“I really like this trend where everyone is wearing the small kids backpacks and wanted to get involved because I think it is a great representation of what senior year is really about and some nostalgia you should have going into senior year,” Mullix said. “I wore a Lightning McQueen backpack because that was my favorite movie growing up as a kid, I watched it all the time, and could even restate a lot of parts of the movie.”

Being a senior is a big milestone for everyone in their own way. Some see it as a final push to something bigger, but some see it as something they don’t want to let go of. Being a senior is not something to take lightly because it’s the last year of being a true kid, it’s your last year before going off to college or going and getting a job, and overall, your last year to still just do what you want before growing up into an adult. It’s a scary truth sometimes, but everyone should know to make the best of it while they are still here. Senior Dallas Bourisaw has adopted this by trying to live in the moment, but also thinking back to when he was a kid. Bourisaw wanted to let out his inner kid and go back to his roots by also wearing a Senior Backpack.

“I started to wear my superhero light-up backpack mostly as a joke and because a lot of other seniors did it, but as I wore it more, I realized that it really is a good way to show my inner child and how your senior year should sort of be lighthearted and have a nice, fun end to it,” Bourisaw said. “You should take your senior year pretty seriously, but always want to keep a nice balance and think carrying around a silly light-up superhero backpack is a good way to do so!”

Senior Backpacks are a great way of showing personalization, are a great milestone marker, shows your old memories on the go, and overall shows tradition and unity.