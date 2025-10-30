The online home of the Central Focus

Byline photo of Tillie Houston
Tillie Houston, Staff ReporterOctober 30, 2025
Emma Kull
Coach Rohrbach recognized the team’s awareness and began distributing high fives around. Daisy Oh raised her hand and received a high five, other teammates also exchanged high fives before leaving the course.

FHC’s girls golf team were resilient till the end of the season giving their all. Although unfortunately none of the girls made it to state they achieved their most meaningful goal over the couple months they had together, their growth. Head coach Jon Clark mentions that all these obstacles only made them closer and a better team, improving their overall game.

‘One of our biggest goals this season was growth – both individually and as a team. The girls set out to improve their consistency and mental toughness. We saw several players set their personal best, which is a great reflection of their dedication and teamwork.’ said Clark.

The teams goals for next season is too keep improving and use their loss as fuel to do better in future games.

“They learned a lot about handling pressure, course management and staying positive – things that will only make us stronger moving forward.” said Clark, “This season was all about growth. We had a young team, and it was great to see them gain confidence and experience with each match?” 

Five of the girls golf varsity players went to districts to showcase their talents. Through their dedication this season the girls grew closer with one another proving that their chemistry on the turf and off helped there performance throughout the season. Freshman varsity golf player Sloane Rohrbach comments of the community and the relationship the girls have with each other.

“Our team is very close, I love the team to death. Some of the other teams can be a little competitive sometimes, we all really like each other…Yeah, we all get along very well.” said Rohrbach.

All in all, the team is trying their best to continue their positive outlook for future seasons. They are working together to improve their statistics and build their welcoming community. Even the girls who have been playing most of their lives have noticed improvements in their every growing performances this season.



