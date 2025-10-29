The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

District Domination

Byline photo of Abby Farnsworth
Abby Farnsworth, Staff PhotographerOctober 29, 2025
IMG_5898
Abby Farnsworth
As junior Izzy Dunlap swings on Oct. 15, her bat nears a breaking point on impact. On the next swing, her bat fully snapped in two pieces.

As the air gets colder and first quarter wraps up, fall sports seasons approach post-season play. The first round of districts began for varsity softball on Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. They faced the Hazelwood West Wildcats, a team they had beat previously in the season 13-1. In districts, they did not fail to do the same. A game full of big hits and tight defense led the Spartans to a 9-0 victory.

Throughout seasons, sports teams have their eyes on playoff competition, competing for the best record and therefore a higher seeding in conference, district, and state play. The varsity softball team has its eyes set on the prize, and after previous seasons of falling just short of state, they won districts and earned their spot. Junior Izzy Dunlap, a three-year varsity starting catcher, has been part of multiple seasons where the Spartans have been just out of reach of moving on further in playoff play, and was excited to be part of state. 

“It was sad to see it come to an end, but we all know that we had one of the best runs that we’ve probably ever had. So it had closure to it, that we knew that we did what we wanted,” Dunlap said.

The season wrapped up on Oct. 25 with a 6-1 loss in the state quarterfinals to Rock Bridge High School. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
The seven seniors stand in a row for a photo on Oct. 9. Each senior held a gift given to them by a non-senior member of the team.
Senior Night Showdown
Freshman Kylie Rampley watches as her teammate steps up to bat. Before standing to watch, Rampley practices her swings in preparation for her turn up to bat.
Swinging against Seckman
On September 15th, in the heat of a match, sophomore Charlotte Fischer blocks the incoming ball during the volleyball game against St. Dominic high school. After a sharp hit from the opposing team, Charlotte rapidly jumped to save the ball from reaching the floor.
Setbacks At The Net
More in Showcase
When sophomore Savannah Stephens scored a point for her team on Oct. 6, she high-fived Emma Hahn for good luck. She smiles, showing she is happy for her team.
Teamwork During the Last Games
Five phones show a selection of social media app icons. These apps are among the most popular sites for students.
Swipe for the Scoop
Junior Sam Coburn runs alongside two competitors during a track meet. As he strides along his face shows determination to keep pushing through to the finish line.
Twice the Drive
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal