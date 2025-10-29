District Domination

Gallery • 14 Photos Abby Farnsworth As junior Izzy Dunlap swings on Oct. 15, her bat nears a breaking point on impact. On the next swing, her bat fully snapped in two pieces.

As the air gets colder and first quarter wraps up, fall sports seasons approach post-season play. The first round of districts began for varsity softball on Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. They faced the Hazelwood West Wildcats, a team they had beat previously in the season 13-1. In districts, they did not fail to do the same. A game full of big hits and tight defense led the Spartans to a 9-0 victory.

Throughout seasons, sports teams have their eyes on playoff competition, competing for the best record and therefore a higher seeding in conference, district, and state play. The varsity softball team has its eyes set on the prize, and after previous seasons of falling just short of state, they won districts and earned their spot. Junior Izzy Dunlap, a three-year varsity starting catcher, has been part of multiple seasons where the Spartans have been just out of reach of moving on further in playoff play, and was excited to be part of state.

“It was sad to see it come to an end, but we all know that we had one of the best runs that we’ve probably ever had. So it had closure to it, that we knew that we did what we wanted,” Dunlap said.

The season wrapped up on Oct. 25 with a 6-1 loss in the state quarterfinals to Rock Bridge High School.