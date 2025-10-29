The online home of the Central Focus

Senior Night Showdown

Byline photo of Abby Farnsworth
Abby Farnsworth, Staff PhotographerOctober 29, 2025
Abby Farnsworth
The seven seniors stand in a row for a photo on Oct. 9. Each senior held a gift given to them by a non-senior member of the team.

Senior night- a night of high emotion and chapters coming to a close. As the sun sank below the horizon on Oct. 9, varsity softball’s seven seniors were celebrated in their final regular-season home game for their contributions to the program. Seniors Amelia Raziq, Savanna Cohen, Kiana Kleusner, Claire Vallie, Alex Meyer, Kendal Morelock, and Mallory Winters were each accompanied by their families as they walked onto the field toward the coaches. During senior festivities before the 6 p.m. game, each senior was given a gift from a non-senior member of the team, putting special emphasis on the relationships they had built in their four years.

After flowers were placed in buckets of water and tears were dried, the seniors, along with the remaining starters, took the field for a matchup against Fort Zumwalt South. In a game full of emotion, the Spartans had many big hits that led to a 7-1 win over the Bulldogs. One hit that played a big part in the win was a home run by senior Mallory Winters. Winters is in her second season on varsity, and along with her time behind the plate as a catcher, she brings a strong bat to the lineup. She brought that bat to the plate in her final home game as a senior, sending a ball over the fence early on in the game.

“I felt like I was meant to play on my senior night. I was meant to do good because it’s my senior night… it’s about me,” Winters said. 

