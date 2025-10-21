Twice the Drive

Most high schoolers struggle to survive in the sports season. Between practices, games, and the constant pressure of school grades, it’s a very hard act that few dare to double. Though there are not many students who are bold enough to play multiple sports in one season, there are a few FHC who take on this challenge. From cross country at noon to soccer under the lights, balancing this with hard classes and class work you have and hours of homework some students have, this is an extremely hard task.

One student who takes on this difficult feat is Sam Coburn. In his sophomore year, Coburn not only was on cross country and was a top competitor in his division, but also played soccer for the school’s team that did very well that season.

Coburn was also in AP classes that year, so all of this combined with the nerves of freshman year made the fall season a tough one for Co-burn, but he persevered through it.

“My schedule that year was pretty crazy. Different days I’d be running miles, and then others I’d be playing 90-minute games. It was definitely a lot, but it was worth it and made me work hard in good ways,” Coburn said. “Though it got super challenging at times, the people I was doing the activities with made it worth it and fun to go to each and every practice every day.”

While playing two sports at once is very demanding and may not be the best idea for some, playing two sports in high school can be very beneficial. It helps students develop better time management and overall athletic ability.

Balancing the demands of two sports really forces athletes to plan their days more carefully, prioritize what responsibilities they have day to day, and stay organized. These are skills that are even valuable beyond sports and into adulthood.

Additionally, playing multiple sports can improve physical conditioning by working different muscle groups and overall fitness.

A lot of students do this, for instance basketball players doing cross country to stay fit for their next season or soccer players doing track to improve their agility, but most don’t dare to do this in the same season. All of this does make you become a more well-rounded athlete, helps to be more involved and expand your social circles, and could even boost school spirit for some.

Another athlete who takes on this strong feat is Lily Limpert. In her freshman season, Limpert not only did club soccer, but also did track and field at the same time and plans to do the same thing this year. Doing this at the same time while balancing school and other Life things was hard for her, but she conquered the challenge and persevered through it, which turned out to be the best thing because this made her become an even better overall athlete.