Falling into Creativity

Emma Kull, Staff PhotographerNovember 7, 2025
On Oct.27, at the NAHS Halloween party, the students began to decorate their pumpkins for the competition. Students made a variety of different designs, such as faces, animals, and cartoon characters.

The National Art Honors Society gathered in room 246 for their Halloween party on October 27th. Students showed off their artistic skills in a pumpkin decorating contest and enjoyed apple cider, hot chocolate, and Halloween themed snacks. Michelle McCune is the NAHS sponsor and has been working at the school for around 25 years. The Halloween party worked to bring the club together and get into the spooky spirit. At the end of the meeting the judges voted on the pumpkins that fit into specific categories the best. The students that won were gifted stuffed kittens. McCune shares how she felt watching the students become engaged while decorating their pumpkins. 

 

“It was super fun, I was really excited to see the different creativity that came out of their designs,” McCune said. “Everybody started with the same pumpkin and we had different themes that they could be inspired by.”

 

The next National Art Honors Society meeting will be held on November 10th. 



Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

