Boys Swim Prepares for State

A reflection of the season and looking towards state meets
Byline photo of Kyson Blaise
Kyson Blaise, Staff ReporterNovember 7, 2025
Katherine Albertson
Senior Noah Fales breaks the water’s surface to take a breath during his breaststroke. He swims down the pool against swimmers from Timberland in the 100-meter breaststroke event.

With the pressure of districts and GAC’S being very close, the swim team has been working hard to maintain their shape and strength before these very challenging but achievable competitions. Though their season so far has had some good and rough spots, they are determined to push towards their goals. Senior Ethan Williss has been working relentlessly to achieve his successes this swim season, and even made state qualification this season.

“The season so far has been going really good. A couple of the boys including myself made state qualification time, and even though we haven’t won a lot of meets we’ve been dropping a lot of seconds and doing pretty well.” Williss said. “My favorite moment of the season so far has definitely been going down to Springfield and finally getting a good state qualifying time for the 200 free relay.”

The high school boys swim team competes during the fall season and swimmers compete in a variety of strokes and distances. The team practices daily, often after school, and competes in dual meets, invitationals, and championship meets like regionals or state. Boys swim competitors have a lot on their plate to make sure they are staying strong and fit, as well as focused and well rounded swimmers. Swimmers train for months to shave off tenths of a second. Races can be decided by a fingertip, senior Jack Schmutz tells about their cutthroat meet against Holt.

 “[My] favorite moment of the season was our win against Holt, it was pretty close. We were neck and neck the whole way, but we pulled it out.”

Swim has been working tirelessly to improve and get better for their GAC’S and state meets. Their GAC meets were on November 3 and 4, with state meets around the corner on November 14 through the 16. 



