Boys Soccer Team Faces Districts

With districts being right around the corner in the second week of November, the FHC boys varsity soccer team is looking to finish its regular season strong. Holding a record of 7-5-1, the Spartans have battled their way through a schedule packed with close matches and rigorous practices.

One of the team’s defining highlights of the season has been defeating Howell. Senior Dominic Gianino reflects on the win after losing to them earlier in the year.

“It was good to be able to win against [Howell] and get a second chance to prove ourselves against their team.” He said.

The victory marked a defining moment for the team, serving as a morale booster and providing the team with momentum going into the final stretch of the season.

While the team has been performing above what their score indicates, there is still room for improvement.

“We’ve been doing solid. There are some games that we’ve lost that we definitely should have and could have won, so we’re a little better than what our record shows, but I see us only getting better as the season keeps going on,” Gianino said.

Junior Dominic Hartwell also sees the potential for more success as the team heads towards the end of the season.

“I think we’ve been doing well this season. I just think we need to find the net,” Hartwell said.

As the countdown to districts gets closer every day, the Spartans aim to sharpen their game and maintain a competitive edge for another year of success.





