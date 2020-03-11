Girls Varsity Season Comes to an End

Senior Azaria Hulbert makes a strong drive to the basket during the St. Charles game on Feb. 25. Hulbert said that "We had a great season, we worked really hard over the off season, and in season, and it's really payed off".

The girls varsity team destroyed St Charles High on Feb. 25, with a final score of 50-29. The theme for this game was neon which was fitting as the lively gym roared with excitement for the last home game of the season.

The team played an amazing game from start to finish, any fan could see the love and chemistry on the court.

Senior Azaria Hulbert says “We believe in what coach says and we believe in each other, we have a lot more belief in ourselves than other people do,” Hulbert says “We want to prove the people who doubted us that we as a team, can do just as much, and even more.”