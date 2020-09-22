Tennis Senior Night

In many aspects this fall sport is much the same, despite the use of masks the team continues to enjoy their season and make the most of it. Seniors this year were celebrated in normal fashion with the senior night award ceremony that took place on Sept. 14. For captain, Erin Reitz, the season has been enjoyable so far.

“I have made so many amazing relationships and it has been an awesome experience,” Reitz said. “I definitely didn’t expect this to be how my senior season would go, but we are making the most of it.”

The Varsity team plans to continue taking advantage of what they have at their next match on Sept. 22. at Home.