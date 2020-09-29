Tackled by Troy

Senior Parker Frye glares at his target on September 20, 2020 at Troy’s field as he makes a pass. The boys put up a good fight, but suffered a tough loss of 29-6. Frye said that Troy has a really good team, and that the Spartans went in knowing it was going to be a difficult game.

Frye said “It definitely hurt to lose that game, but all that means is that there’s room to improve, hopefully we can make some corrections and come back strong for our next game.”

The team is currently quarantined and hoping to be back in time to face their rival, the Francis Howell Vikings.