Fighting Through Firsts

The best of junior varsity girls tennis headed out to Fort Zumwalt West on Saturday, Sept. 19 to play in a doubles tournament. They started their day early and played into the heat of the day. For many of the girls, it was their first ever tournament, which caused some nerves according to sophomore Sam Deuser.

“I was pretty nervous… I didn’t know what to expect but Coach Brown and the rest of the team pushed me to be my best” Deuser said. “Overall, it was a great experience… and opportunity to watch some great matches.”

While none of the doubles pairs came home with metals, they reported having fun and enjoying being able to grow their game. The normal girls tennis season came to an end this past week but the varsity girls hope to advance to districts in the coming weeks.