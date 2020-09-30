Tough Match Against Timberland

The Varsity volleyball team fell short to Timberland last Tuesday, Sept. 22. Timberland came out with a bang and won the first set, then FHC tied it up 1-1. After a long and strenuous match Timberland ended up on top. Even with this loss, Senior Emma Hultz thinks that the Varsity team has worked very hard this season and will continue to improve through the rest of the season.

“We’ve had a couple of rocky moments on the court, but we always come back and put our all into every point,” Hultz said. “We’re able to work off each other and be successful in our plays.”

At the moment, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the volleyball season has been suspended.