“Heading” to the Top

On Thursday, Oct. 22, Varsity soccer defeated the Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars 2-1 on their home field in double overtime. Sophomore Tanner Jones feels that his team’s persistence and grit was what helped them to get the final goal.

“Keeping our endurance up the whole time really helped us to bring home that win,” Jones said. “Our team was in way better shape, both physically and mentally, than West.”

The boys are set to face Pattonville in their next game on Monday, Nov 2. This will be the first game of districts.