Wrestling Their Way to the Top

After the Girls wrestling team concluded their GAC match, they took on Troy high school, Wednesday, Jan. 13. The girls have had an outstanding season this year, with vast improvements from last year. With the ending score of 54-24, the Spartans took home another win for the program. As the pressure intensifies, Sophia Miller looks to her team for constant support.

“I wouldn’t have the confidence to go out there on the mat and wrestle,” Miller said. “Without the support of all my teammates.”

Looking forward to Jan. 27, the team has their senior night.