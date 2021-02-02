FHC Overwatch Secures State Title

Spartan Esports team members take the first-ever esports state championship by storm in a close turn of the tides.

The players pose with the evidence of their championship hanging around their necks. Left to right stands Ethan Montgomery, Mr. Kris Miller, Cooper Raubach, Austin King, Zach Buchholz and Tyler Belina. Players not pictured are Ethan Mitchell, Josh Green, Alex Keagy, Gideon Masters, and Caelen Hellmann.

On January 14, Central’s Overwatch team versed the CBC eCadets for the second time this season in a battle for the first ever Overwatch State Championship, hosted by the Missouri Scholastic Esports Federation (MOSEF). The Spartans and eCadets fought for the final deciding point in a momentous game that had players and spectators on edge.

While watching the livestream, Esports sponsor Mr. Kris Miller could not contain his excited frenzy at the neck-and-neck progression of the game.

His wife, Dr. Jennifer Miller, was almost through with calling the police, concerned at the squeals of anxiety Mr. Miller let out.

“With the sounds I was making as I watched the end… she thought I would need an ambulance,” Mr. Miller explained.

With the eCadets gaining momentum, Mr. Miller was surprised and elated when he saw the Spartans take the lead.

“When they secured the final point, my blood pressure dropped to more normal levels,” Mr. Miller said.

Senior Overwatch player Ethan Mitchell was surprised at how competitive the game was, recalling their first encounter with the eCadets.

“We beat them early last month to qualify for nationals, so we had the expectation of winning, but it was a lot closer than we thought,” Mitchell admitted.

Junior Cooper Raubach, captain of the Overwatch team, was ecstatic over the win despite the unmet expectations of how the game would go.

“Personally, I expected not too big of a challenge, but I still [made] sure [to] give everything our 110 percent,” Raubauch said.

After a close and largely uncertain game, the Spartans can find solace in their hard work that paid off.

“They are a great group of players and they showed a lot of perseverance to finish that game with a win,” Mr. Miller said.

The next step for FHC’s Overwatch team is to prepare for the double-elimination tournament hosted by the North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF) the weekend of February 20. Winners of regional brackets across America will compete in the tournament.

Follow FHC Esports’ Twitch channel (twitch.tv/fhc_esports) to watch their future livestreams. They will also announce prospective games on their Twitter (@FHCesports).