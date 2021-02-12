Wrestling Senior Night

On Tuesday Feb.2, the Spartan Wrestling team celebrated their annual senior night before the match against Fort Zumwalt South. With so much excitement surrounding our seniors, the game was sure to be full of energy. The team was pulling ahead throughout most of the night, but in the end the Spartans lost to South by one point with a score of 36-37. Though the team was disappointed by the loss, Senior Alex Vogel continues to be positive and reflect on all the fun times he has had on the team. This season has been very important for Vogel, and he has many fond memories to hold onto.

“The most fun I had this season was being able to wrestle with my team and to be able to call them my second family,” Vogel said. “What I am going to miss most of all is the practice, duals, tournaments, and hard work I’ve put into wrestling. It’s been a great time here and I’ll miss every minute of it.”

The team is looking forward to redeeming themselves with their upcoming sectionals on Saturday Feb.13, so come out and support the team.