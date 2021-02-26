This is what winning looks like.

Last fall the Junior Spartans 8th grade team made it to semi finals in the playoffs, and had 6 defensive shut out games, meaning the opposing team didn’t score at all. The head coach called the zero on the board donuts, and dropped over $150 on donuts for his team. The boys are a tight knit team who show up to have fun, and shut out.

The head coach of the team, has been coaching the same core group since the boys’ sixth grade year. Most of the team plays flag in the offseason as well.

Frye said, “I’ve got a lot of years of coaching under my belt, but I’ve never had a team with so much natural talent and drive to get better.”

The team plans on having one last flag season before high school ball will start.They will definitely be a team to watch.